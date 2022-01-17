Should Ontario cyclists be concerned about their premier’s behaviour on the road?

Ontario and Quebec have been hit by a massive snowstorm, resulting in a huge snow dump in major urban centres like Hamilton, Toronto, Montreal, London, Quebec City and Ottawa. School was cancelled, and most people are staying at home unless absolutely necessary. The highways are a mess, and cars are stuck pretty much everywhere. If you can even dig out your car, that is.

Earlier today. Premier Doug Ford was spotted driving his car around the greater Toronto area assisting drivers who may have slid off the road, or were stuck. Although it was a nice idea, and presumably those who received help were grateful, there was one little problem.

#BREAKING – Premier Ford is helping dig out stranded motorist across Toronto as seen in this video. pic.twitter.com/lXQ064BRoS — Richard Southern (@RichardCityNews) January 17, 2022

In an interview on CP24 with Lagogianes, Ford was talking about the crappy weather conditions…as he FaceTimed. Many cyclists were irate about this, saying that it was distracted driving. Given that the driving conditions were some of the worst all year, cycling Twitter was frustrated about the premier’s behaviour.

Premier Doug Ford is driving his vehicle while doing a FaceTime with CP24. You’d think the Premier would know some of the distracting driving laws… pic.twitter.com/htT3FXYCuE — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) January 17, 2022

As you can see, it’s not the best look for Ford.

Ford Nation: "Just making sure people are safe in their cars." says premier while driving and watching a video of himself during our worst snow storm yet. https://t.co/ZgQK7SA449 — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) January 17, 2022

Especially given that his communications team had just posted about the driving conditions.