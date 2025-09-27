Sidney Swierenga sprints to Canada’s top finish at road worlds

So close! Vancouver’s Sidney Swierenga came within striking distance of the podium at the UCI road world championships on Saturday. The 18-year-old finished fourth in the junior women’s race in Kigali, Rwanda.

The 74-km contest featured five laps of a circuit packed with steep climbs. That included the Côte de Kigali Golf (800 metres at 8.1 per cent) and the Côte de Kimihurura (1.3 km at 6.3 per cent).

After several early attacks fizzled, the decisive move came on the final ascent of Kimihurura. A select group pulled clear that included Swierenga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TNT Sports Cycling (@tntsportscycling)

The group held their advantage into the final km, where Ostiz proved strongest in the sprint to claim gold.

Chantal Pegolo secured silver, Anja Grossmanntook bronze, and Swierenga crossed the line just off the podium in fourth. Rafaelle Carrier also rode well, finishing 14th.

Other Canadians: Elodie Malois in 38th, Abigael Fortier in 50th, and Raphaelle Houde finished in 58th.

Earlier this week, Swierenga took another great result at the 2025 UCI road worlds, finishing 10th in the time trial.

Racing continues on Saturday with the elite women’s road race. On Sunday, the final event is the elite men’s.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com