Simon Yates seizes the pink jersey on Giro’s final GC day with incredible ride

Seven years ago in the Giro d’Italia, after leading the race for 13 days with three stages wins, Simon Yates imploded on Stage 19, sliding down to 18th on GC and ultimately finishing 21st. The Brit said he had “unfinished business” with the Giro, but in four more attempts, the best he could do was third, DNFing twice. On Saturday, Simon Yates attacked on Finestre, the penultimate climb of the 108th edition, and flew to glory, jumping up from third place into the pink jersey. It was a colossal, redemptive moment for the 32 year old. The new Visma-Lease a Bike rider is poised to win his second Grand Tour after the 2018 Vuelta a España. Isaac del Toro must console himself with the white young rider’s jersey. Fourth place Derek Gee is on the verge of recording the 10th Canadian Grand Tour top-10.

The situation going into Saturday

In coming second on Friday, del Toro added a couple of seconds to his gap over Carapaz, while the Ecuadorian in turn added nearly 40 seconds to his lead over Yates. Gee had a difficult task of taking back 1:06 on Yates to nab that final podium spot. Gee still held 1:09 on fifth place Damiano Caruso and 2:25 on sixth place Egan Bernal.

1) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) 73:47:59

2) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/EF Education-Easypost) +0:43

3) Simon Yates (Great Britain/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:21

4) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +2:27

The Course

Here it was, the final day of GC tussles. Stage 20 featured the two highest mountains in the 108th edition: brutal Colle delle Finestre, its final 8-km unpaved, and the considerably milder grades of Sestriere.

It was time for one more breakaway roll of the dice, and on Saturday 30 riders formed the escape, arriving at the peak of long, mild-graded Colle del Lys with an 8:00 lead on the peloton. For the second day in a row, fellows like Pello Bilbao, Mads Pedersen and Carlos Verona were bidding for glory.

EF Education-Easypost was declaring their intentions at the front of the peloton, but on the del Lys descent, Carapaz and four teammates took a corner too hot, didn’t make the turn, but avoided the barrier and the plastic dumpsters.

Colle delle Finestre

The fugitives came to the nastiest climb of the 108th edition with a 10-minute advantage. EF Education and Israel-Premier Tech mobbed the front of the peloton. With Mads Pedersen setting a torrid pace, the escape instantly fragmented.

Full of intent, EF Education hit the Finestre and Carapaz attacked. It was on.

Gee led the chase. Yates disappeared up the road to join the Latin Americans. Gee worked hard to bridge. Just as the Canadian appeared around the corner, the yellow-clad Brit accelerated again.

Carapaz dug in again and dropped the Canadian. The Ecuadorian and Mexican toiled to come back to the Brit, who started picking off breakaway riders. Carapaz slowed down to force del Toro to ride. This allowed Gee to come back to them, but as soon as Carapaz stopped mucking about, the Canuck was behind again. By the time Yates hit the gravel, he was 45 seconds clear of the pink jersey. More cat and mouse saw Gee reach the duo once more.

Finally, Simon Yates in virtual pink, del Toro started to ride. Carapaz found his wheel. Gee was momentarily dispatched, but came back after a cool water shower from teammate Simon Clarke. Gee pulled the trio through the gravel towards the crest but was finally dropped.

Up ahead purple-clad Australian fugitive Chris Harper of Jayco-AlUla was soloing to glory.

Yates led the race by 17 seconds at the top of Finestre. Gee hit the peak a minute behind del Toro and Carapaz.

Sestrière

Yates picked up teammate Wout van Aert on the descent and started the last climb of the 2025 Giro 5:00 ahead of del Toro and Carapaz and three minute’s lead in the virtual pink jersey. Del Toro’s head was down. It was over. The Mexican’s group swelled and Gee had to quell Caruso in the final kilometres. Yates came in third. Del Toro crossed the line over five minutes later.

Sunday is the procession into Rome, time for photo opportunities and celebration with seven 9.5-km city circuits to tempt one last flourish from the fast men.

2025 Giro d’Italia Stage 20

1) Chris Harper (Australia/Jayco-AlUla) 5:27:29

2) Alessandro Verre (Italy/Arkéa-B&B Hotels) +1:49

3) Simon Yates (Great Britain/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:57

11) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +7:10

2025 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Simon Yates (Great Britain/Visma-Lease a Bike) 79:18:42

2) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) +3:56

3) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/EF Education-Easypost) +4:43

4) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +6:23