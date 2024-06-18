Simon Yates will ride for Visma – Lease a Bike in 2025

According to Belgian and Italian sources, Simon Yates will be leaving Jayco AlUla–where he’s called home for 11 years–and head over to Visma – Lease a Bike.Initially reported by Het Laatste Nieuws and then additionally by La Gazzetta dello Sport the 31-year-old Yates was looking to find a team with established stage race leaders so he can share the responsibilities and leadership duties. Although Ineos – Grenadiers showed interest in Yates, HLN’s report said that Visma – Lease a Bike is expected to be his new team.

Similar role to his brother Adam Yates

His role would be similar to how his twin brother Adam supports Tadej Pogacar at Team UAE. That would mean that Yates is expected to rank just below Jonas Vingegaard in the Dutch team’s hierarchy. He will serve as a backup leader in stage races alongside Matteo Jorgenson and Sepp Kuss.

The more pressing question is what will the Visma – Lease a Bike Tour de France team look like at the Grand Départ in Florence on June 29. Many are speculating that Jonas Vingegaard will be there, along with Wout van Aert, given that they have been doing high volume rides in The French Alps. Although it is expected that the decision to include the Dane on the Tour squad will be at the last minute, things seem to be trending positively.

Jonas Vingegaard to the Tour?

After a severe crash in Basque Country and a 12-day hospital stay, Vingegaard was finally able to resume training. He started on flat roads in Denmark and gradually progressed to high mountain terrains. His coach, Tim Heemskerk, confirmed that Vingegaard has moved from logging base miles at home to tackling challenging mountain rides.

Speaking on the Cycloo Wielercafé talk show, Visma – Lease a Bike directeur sportif Martijn Zeeman was cagey, saying that Jonas Vingegaard could start in the Tour de France if he is “competitive.” The directeur sportif emphasized that Vingegaard must be in 100 percent form, not just 90 percent, to return. Zeeman noted, “It’s a very difficult puzzle. We have a lot of injuries, so we still have some work to do in the coming week to sort it out.”

Van Aert to salvage season?

Wout van Aert is expected to ride the Tour, having been forced to miss the Giro and most of the Spring Classics after his crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen. The Belgian fractured his collarbone and ribs. American Matteo Jorgenson is also considered to be on the Tour team, after a strong ride at the Critérium du Dauphiné. Christophe Laporte and Sepp Kuss may also be on the team.

The Dutch team has had a helluva spring–and not in a good way. The Tour could be a great time for the powerhouse squad to get things back on track.

