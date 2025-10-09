Home | News

Simone Boilard rejoins St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93

Canadian heads back to French squad after two years with Uno-X

Published October 9, 2025

Canada’s Simone Boilard has signed with French ProTeam St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 after two years with Norwegian WorldTeam Uno-X. Boilard previously raced with St Michel in 2022 and 2023, when she took her only professional win at the 1.1-rated GP Oetingen by St Feuillien in Belgium.

Simone Boilard at the front at the 2021 Worlds.

After coming 48th in last year’s Tour de France Femmes, Boilard took on almost entirely one-day races in 2025. Her last race for Uno-X was the opening time trial of August’s Tour de Romandie Féminin. She did not start the next day.

Boilard was the only Canadian on Scandanavian-heavy Uno-X. This season Canada’s Adèle Normand raced for St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 but she currently doesn’t have a contract for 2026.

So far there have been several announcements that Canadian women are on the move next year. Sarah van Dam will switch from Ceratizit to Visma-Lease a Bike, Katja Verkerk will leave Cynisca Cycling for Baloise Minimax WB, and Sidney Swierenga, recently finishing just off the Junior women’s road World Championship podium in Rwanda, will swap Grouwels-Watersley R&D for Australia’s Liv AlUla Jayco Continental Team.