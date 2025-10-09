Simone Boilard rejoins St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93

Canada’s Simone Boilard has signed with French ProTeam St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 after two years with Norwegian WorldTeam Uno-X. Boilard previously raced with St Michel in 2022 and 2023, when she took her only professional win at the 1.1-rated GP Oetingen by St Feuillien in Belgium.

After coming 48th in last year’s Tour de France Femmes, Boilard took on almost entirely one-day races in 2025. Her last race for Uno-X was the opening time trial of August’s Tour de Romandie Féminin. She did not start the next day.

Boilard was the only Canadian on Scandanavian-heavy Uno-X. This season Canada’s Adèle Normand raced for St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 but she currently doesn’t have a contract for 2026.

So far there have been several announcements that Canadian women are on the move next year. Sarah van Dam will switch from Ceratizit to Visma-Lease a Bike, Katja Verkerk will leave Cynisca Cycling for Baloise Minimax WB, and Sidney Swierenga, recently finishing just off the Junior women’s road World Championship podium in Rwanda, will swap Grouwels-Watersley R&D for Australia’s Liv AlUla Jayco Continental Team.