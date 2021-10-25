Singapore bans cyclists from riding in large groups

In a controversial move, Singapore has moved to forbid cyclists from riding in groups that are longer than five bicycles lengths. The ban applies to groups that are both single and double file.

Enforcement to begin next year

The new law is set to come into effect Jan. 1, 2022. It will essentially create a limit of ten cyclists that can ride together, two abreast, only on roads with two or more lanes. On smaller, single lane roads, cyclists must ride single file, and with five cyclists or less.

Increased cycling popularity

The new measures are a result of a report conducted by the government to address safety concerns after a rise in cycling in Singapore. As well as the limits of group size limits, the government laid out a series of hefty fines for not complying to the new numbers. Fines will also be given for failure to stop at a stop sign, not riding as close as possible to the side of the road, or riding two abreast on single lane roads. The government has also said that for more serious violations, the cyclist could face even larger fines, or even jail time.