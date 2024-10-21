Sir Chris Hoy diagnosed with cancer, given 2 to 4 years to live

Six-time Olympic track cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy has shared that he has been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer.

Hoy, who dominated on the track and won six Olympic golds, initially found out about a tumour in his shoulder in September 2023. A few months later, in February 2024, he publicly confirmed the prostate cancer diagnosis.

Disease can be treated but not cured

Just two days after receiving the initial news, Hoy was informed that the primary cancer in his prostate had metastasized, spreading to his bones. Tumours were found in his hip, pelvis, spine, and rib.

Though Hoy is undergoing treatment to manage the disease, he has been told it is incurable, with an estimated two to four years left to live.

Reflecting on his diagnosis, Hoy shared his perspective with the Sunday Times: “Most of the battle for me with cancer hasn’t been physical. For me, it has been in my head. Hand on heart, I’m pretty positive most of the time.” He added, “This is bigger than the Olympics. It’s bigger than anything. This is about appreciating life and finding joy.”

Trying to stay positive as possible

Despite the severity of the news, Hoy remains focused on the positive moments. “I have genuine moments of joy. I have laughter. I’m not thinking about it all the time.”

The former Olympian reassured fans after the news went public on Oct. 19, writing on Instagram: “I’m feeling fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown to my family and me. Onwards!”

Hoy, who won double gold at his home Games at London 2012 and became Britain’s most decorated Olympian at the time.

Hoy is an 11-time world champion and a six-time Olympic champion, boasting a total of seven Olympic medals: six gold and one silver. He ranks as the second most decorated Olympic cyclist in history. From 2012 to 2021, he held the title of the most successful British Olympian and the most successful Olympic cyclist overall.

Many cyclists were quick to pay tribute to Hoy. Mark Cavendish–who is also a Sir, now, having recently been knighted, called Hoy a “hero of a human being.”