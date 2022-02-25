Home > News

Six Canadians slated for Classics season opener Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

It's cobble time

Photo by: Sirotti
February 25, 2022
It’s the opening weekend of the Classics season in Belgium, with the men’s and women’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and the men’s 1.Pro-rated Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne on Sunday. At posting time six Canadians were slated to race the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad races and six were scheduled for Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne.

You can watch both Omloop Het Nieuwsblad races at FloBikes.

OHN is the first one-day race of the men’s WorldTour and a women’s 1.Pro-rated race–the first race of the Women’s WorldTour is March 5’s Strade Bianche Donne. The men’s race has 15 cobbled sections, nine hills and four cobbled climbs, including the Muur-Kapelmuur before the Bosberg with 13 km to go. The women’s side faces seven cobbled sections, six hills and two cobbled hills, with the same Muur-Kapelmuur-Bosberg finish.

Israel-Premier Tech is fielding Hugo Houle and Guillaume Boivin for the Omloop, and Groupama-FDJ is sending Antoine Duchesne. These same three will contest KBK on Sunday. In the women’s race Alison Jackson of Liv Racing Xstra, Sara Poidevin of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and Gabrielle Pilote Fortin of Cofidis will line up in Ghent. All three women recently raced Setmana Valenciana-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fémines in Spain where Poidevin was best in GC at 42nd.

Joining Houle, Boivin and Duchesne at Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne will be Human Powered Health’s Pier-André Coté, Adam de Vos and Nick Zukowsky.

Last year Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl’s Davide Ballerini and SD Worx’s Anna van der Breggen took Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Ballerini is skipping the race to get ready for Tirreno-Adriatico starting March 7 while van der Breggen has retired. Mads Pederson raised the 2021 Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne trophy; he’s not racing until Paris-Nice beginning on March 6.