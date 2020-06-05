Sixteen percent of the revised Women’s WorldTour calendar has already been postponed
All Scandinavian races in early August scrapped
It’s been a month since the UCI released revised men’s and women’s WorldTour schedules for post-COVID-19 lockdown and already 16 percent of the women’s revised calendar has been postponed until 2021. On Thursday, the Ladies Tour of Norway joined the Postnord Vårgårda West Sweden team time trial and road race that were scrapped only nine days after the schedule was released.
Unfortunately, but not unexpected:
Ladies Tour of Norway 2020 is postponed until 2021😌
Read more here:https://t.co/LNOifikG19#lton20 #postponed #lton21 #uciwwt #womencycling pic.twitter.com/yNShAKhliB
— Ladies Tour Norway (@LTour_Of_Norway) June 4, 2020
Last year Leah Kirchmann was third on GC in the Norwegian race, while Marianne Vos took the title.
Organizers concluded that physical distancing and travel restrictions in Norway would make it impossible to hold the four-day race from August 13 to 16. In a press release, race director Roy Moberg said, “Without riders, we cannot organize a WorldTour race. So it is with a heavy heart we have taken this decision, but we promise to come back strong with a new Ladies Tour of Norway in August 2021, at the highest level.”
The Postnord Vårgårda West Sweden races were supposed to run on August 8 and 9. Last season Trek-Segafredo claimed the team chrono and Marta Bastianelli won the road race.
There is now a gap of over three weeks in the schedule after the re-opener Strade Bianche.
Women’s WorldTour
August 1: Strade Bianche
August 26: GP de Plouay–Lorient Agglomération Trophée WNT
August 29: La Course by Le Tour de France
September 1-6: Boels Ladies Tour
September 11-19: Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile
September 30: La Flèche Wallonne Féminine
October 4: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes
October 10: Amstel Gold Race Ladies
October 11: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields
October 18: Ronde van Vlaanderen
October 20: Tour of Guangxi
October 20: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
October 23-25: Tour of Chongming Island
October 25: Paris-Roubaix
November 6-8: Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta