Sixteen percent of the revised Women’s WorldTour calendar has already been postponed

It’s been a month since the UCI released revised men’s and women’s WorldTour schedules for post-COVID-19 lockdown and already 16 percent of the women’s revised calendar has been postponed until 2021. On Thursday, the Ladies Tour of Norway joined the Postnord Vårgårda West Sweden team time trial and road race that were scrapped only nine days after the schedule was released.

Last year Leah Kirchmann was third on GC in the Norwegian race, while Marianne Vos took the title.

Organizers concluded that physical distancing and travel restrictions in Norway would make it impossible to hold the four-day race from August 13 to 16. In a press release, race director Roy Moberg said, “Without riders, we cannot organize a WorldTour race. So it is with a heavy heart we have taken this decision, but we promise to come back strong with a new Ladies Tour of Norway in August 2021, at the highest level.”

The Postnord Vårgårda West Sweden races were supposed to run on August 8 and 9. Last season Trek-Segafredo claimed the team chrono and Marta Bastianelli won the road race.

There is now a gap of over three weeks in the schedule after the re-opener Strade Bianche.

Women’s WorldTour

August 1: Strade Bianche

August 26: GP de Plouay–Lorient Agglomération Trophée WNT

August 29: La Course by Le Tour de France

September 1-6: Boels Ladies Tour

September 11-19: Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile

September 30: La Flèche Wallonne Féminine

October 4: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes

October 10: Amstel Gold Race Ladies

October 11: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields

October 18: Ronde van Vlaanderen

October 20: Tour of Guangxi

October 20: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

October 23-25: Tour of Chongming Island

October 25: Paris-Roubaix

November 6-8: Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta