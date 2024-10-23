Snowboarder Travis Rice launches freeride bike event

The Natural Selection Tour (NST) is gearing up for 2025, evolving beyond snowboarding to include biking, surfing and skiing. Among these new additions, Natural Selection Bike is a major highlight, debuting in Queenstown, New Zealand. It’s an attempt to re-imagine freeride competition inspired by the Proving Grounds events.

Natural Selection Bike will bring top riders together from slopestyle, freeride and downhill disciplines. Athletes like Casey Brown and Emil Johansson will lead the charge, taking on a dream course designed to push the limits of what’s possible.

This shift aligns NST’s vision to embrace nature’s unpredictability across all four sports. “We’re here to redefine competitive adventure sports,” said founder Travis Rice. The bike event takes place in February, followed by major surf, ski and snowboard events, all broadcasting live on Red Bull TV.

History

In 2019 NST kicked off their first bike event with Proving Grounds in Prineville, Oregon. The format blended big mountain and slopestyle. Athletes had the freedom to choose their line, letting their unique skills shine. Now, in 2025, the Natural Selection Tour is taking this concept to Queenstown, New Zealand. Organizers are building a bold new course that aims to push the boundaries of big mountain and freeride.

Surf, ski, and snowboard

In February, Natural Selection Surf will bring world-class surfers to the Pacific in an all-new format designed to blend wave riding with nature’s raw energy. Rob Machado and Nathan Florence will spearhead this wave-focused event, promising a thrilling new chapter for competitive surfing.

For skiing fans, the Natural Selection Ski competition will head to Alaska in April, showcasing freeride skiing with top athletes like Michelle Parker and Candide Thovex. The snowboard scene will kick off with Natural Selection Snow in Revelstoke, BC, offering top riders a stage to push boundaries under prime natural conditions.

Natural Selection’s expanded focus aims to bring more visibility to these sports. Nature, culture and athleticism are at the forefront of each competition. All events will be broadcast on Red Bull TV.