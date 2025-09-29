So long, and thanks for all the fish — 2025 UCI road worlds
From start to finish, the first world championships in Africa were unforgettable
What a week of racing. Truly.
Canada did pretty, pretty well this week. But more than that, it was a groundbreaking event: the first world championships ever held in Africa. Athletes arrived with some trepidation — about food, water, or safety. All of those doubts were well proven wrong. Fans and outsiders alike were impressed by the logistics, great roads, and organization.
Spectators — who were numerous, drumming, and singing — never stepped on the course. Very different than what we’ve seen in Europe as of late.
The course was brutal. In a good way.
Altitude was a huge factor in all of the races. Definitely more so with the longer races, as in the elite men’s and women’s events.
Canada had… well a great showing. Yes, there was a big win, but there were a bunch of awesome results worth mentioning. Honestly, as every Canadian who made their way to Rwanda, they are worth mentioning.
What a week!
Isabella Holmgren came close.
Isabella Holmgren fights to 6th place at 2025 UCI road worlds
Sidney Swierenga delivers.
Sidney Swierenga sprints to Canada’s top finish at road worlds
Jonas Walton shows he’s ready to follow up
Canadian takes sixth at the road world championships under-23 time trial
Ava Holmgren showed her TT prowess.
Ava Holmgren earns first Canadian top-10 of the 2025 road world championships