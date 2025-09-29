So long, and thanks for all the fish — 2025 UCI road worlds

What a week of racing. Truly.

Canada did pretty, pretty well this week. But more than that, it was a groundbreaking event: the first world championships ever held in Africa. Athletes arrived with some trepidation — about food, water, or safety. All of those doubts were well proven wrong. Fans and outsiders alike were impressed by the logistics, great roads, and organization.

Spectators — who were numerous, drumming, and singing — never stepped on the course. Very different than what we’ve seen in Europe as of late.

The course was brutal. In a good way.

Altitude was a huge factor in all of the races. Definitely more so with the longer races, as in the elite men’s and women’s events.

Canada had… well a great showing. Yes, there was a big win, but there were a bunch of awesome results worth mentioning. Honestly, as every Canadian who made their way to Rwanda, they are worth mentioning.

What a week!

Isabella Holmgren came close.

Sidney Swierenga delivers.

Jonas Walton shows he’s ready to follow up

Ava Holmgren showed her TT prowess.