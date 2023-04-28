Some absolutely wild speeds in stage 2 of Tour de Romandie

There were some incredibly high speeds on the second stage of the Tour of Romandie on Thursday. Riders rode 162.7 km from Morteau to La Chaux-de-Fonds, on a fairly lumpy route. Ultimately it was Ethan Hayter of IINEOS Grenadiers that took the win. Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates came in second, and Romain Bardet (Team DSM) slotted in third.

Michael Woods, who had the leader’s jersey in 2021, was particularly active on some of the hills, but couldn’t stay clear. He finished 29th with the same time. Hayter currently leads the race, but Friday is a time trial which could prove decisive. Woods sits 56th overall, 53 seconds behind.

During one of the descents during the second stage, the peloton was flying. At one point riders hit 110 km/h. Watch the speedy downhill below.