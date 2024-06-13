Some guy sassed Jose Been for saying names correctly

One of the great aspects of being a cycling fan is seeing people from all over the world race together. That also means seeing names and places that don’t resemble your native language. For English-speaking people, that can sometimes be a daunting task. Thankfully, there are commentators like Dutchwoman Jose Been, who speaks five languages. (If you’ve ever been to the Netherlands, you’ll immediately learn when you arrive at, ahem, Schiphol that you’ve been saying Gouda and Gazelle wrong this whole time.) She has a long history in the sport as well, with her father having been a directer sportif. So, not only is she an expert in pro cycling, she’s also a pro in pronunciation.

Saying things right is important

That’s why If you’ve ever wondered about how to say a rider’s name, or a place correctly, you can learn from her. (Shout out to Rob Hatch as well, tbh. He makes a point of saying all those Dutch, French, Danish, German, or Italian names correctly.)

In 2023, French broadcaster Celine Rousseaux finally did the cycling world a huge favour by asking the Tour de France champion, Jonas Vingegaard (Hansen) how to say his name correctly. “Can you tell me, and everyone else in France, how you say your family name,” she asks in French. The Dane responded, smiling.

As a Canadian with Danish parents, (and a middle name of Stjernegaard, no less) I totally appreciated this earnest attempt by Rousseaux to learn how to say his name right.

It’s like real-time Duolingo

That’s why I love Been’s commentary. You can learn how to say names and places correctly. She also makes efforts to learn how to say names that she may not be familiar with as she may not speak the language. It’s an admirable trait that shows respect for both the person and the name.

My next race in commentary together with @BriSmithy a. can’t wait to see Ryan Gibbons new jerseys

b. need some pronunciation advice on Söderqvist https://t.co/jGXNNYTSjR — José Been (@JoseBeenTV) February 7, 2024

On Thursday, Been shared an email from a British fan that was sent in 2022. The man, named Bill, asked that Been pronounce names “in English” as the British audience can’t understand, which is a ridiculous request to say the least. She laughed it off, of course, nothing that, “To the delight of Bill ( I am commentating on Baloise Belgium Tour, this week. Stage 3 goes to Scherpenheuvel-Zichem again! My favorite pronunciation highlight!”

To the delight of Bill (in 2022 in my inbox) I am commentating on @belgium_tour this week and ………. Stage 3 goes to Scherpenheuvel-Zichem again! My favorite pronunciation highlight! Enjoy it, Bill. And all of you watching. @mcewenrobbie joins me like he does once a year! pic.twitter.com/RJbwS4Cqkd — José Been (@JoseBeenTV) June 12, 2024

Like so many of her followers, I can definitely confirm I love her commentary as I get to learn how to say rider’s names correctly. Although some of the Dutch and Flemish names take some practise, it’s definitely worth it to learn how to say it right.

Chapeau, Jose! Or…erm…Hoed?