Someone added sound effects to Tadej Pogačar attacking and it’s bang-on

Philippe Gilbert beat Michael Matthews and two-time Tour de France rider Tadej Pogacar at the Beking Monaco criterium on Sunday, ending the Belgian’s long career. The charity event took place on a circuit, and many of the world’s best were in attendance. Although the “race” was a little more low-key than some of the racing in the summer, riders still had some fun attacking each other. Pog couldn’t help himself of course and had a few rips on the course. Check out what it must sound like to experience the Slovenian rocket by you. This seems fairly accurate.

The noise Pogačar makes when he attacks 😂

