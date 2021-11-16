Someone made moustache-themed Strava art for Movember

Movember is a month-long event to draw attention to men’s health. Participants are encouraged to grow moustaches in the month of November as both a fundraiser and to create awareness for men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, mental health or suicide prevention.

Anthony Hoyte a.k.a. Pedalling Picasso, has been creating Strava art for five years. Since 2016 he’s been finding shapes, such faces, snowmen, cats, elephants and more in the roads, streets, and pathways.

“If I see a road that looks like a nose, I then try and find the eyes, mouth and so on, to go with it,” Hoyte explained. “Some of the people that do these things use a method whereby they pause their recording, cycle to another spot and resume it; this creates a straight line between the two points, but it can look like they’ve cycled through buildings. For me, it’s important that my images reflect the street patterns and are continuous line drawings.”

On Saturday he took to the streets of London, riding 120 km over nine hours, to create an exclusive and bespoke piece of art especially for Movember, all to raise much needed awareness and funds for men’s health.

As you can see, the final result is pretty impressive.