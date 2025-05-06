Someone paid a fortune for Pee-Wee Herman’s iconic bike

The quirky red bike from Pee-wee’s Big Adventure has a new home. On Sunday, it fetched a pretty penny at an auction. One of 14 bikes used during the 1985 film, it was expected to sell for $30,000 to $60,000, but bidders pushed the price far higher. The winning bid came from a private collector, according to Comic Book Resources.

Custom-built by BMX pioneer Gary Littlejohn, the Schwinn DX bike stood out from the others crafted by Pedal Pusher in Newport Beach. It still features the “Property of Pee-wee Herman” plaque beneath the seat, and despite showing signs of wear from filming, it’s one of the only known versions that can be matched to specific scenes in the movie. According to Momentum Mag, it features scooped fenders, vented wheel guards, whitewall tires, chrome components, and a lidded top cargo hold. It has rear rocket tail lights, an electric rocket headlight, and Hypno-wheel tire hubs. The bike includes a tank console with secret weapon buttons, handlebar accessories like a tiger siren, ball compass, CB intercom, and rearview mirror. It also has streamers and a rear dorsal fin for added flair.

An auction full of awesomeness

The bike was part of a massive memorabilia auction from the estate of Jay Ward. Ward was the mind behind Rocky & Bullwinkle, George of the Jungle and other cartoon classics. Ward, who died in 1989, had amassed a treasure trove of pop culture artifacts. Among the hundreds of items up for grabs were signed celebrity photos, Star Wars props, a guitar owned by a Bee Gee, and headphones used by Steven Spielberg while shooting Jurassic Park. The auction was held through Van Eaton Galleries.

Today marks the 37th anniversary of my first movie! The film’s principal photography began on January 8, 1985 and shooting ended on March 15. A little over four months later, on July 26, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure was on the big screen! This is me and Tim Burton on set! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/MqBWu97xM6 — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) July 26, 2022



Paul Reubens, who created and portrayed Pee-wee Herman, starred in Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, which also happened to be Tim Burton’s feature directorial debut. The film’s famous chase through the Warner Bros. lot made the red bike iconic. “I meant to do that,” Pee-wee declares after a memorable crash.

Have you been following the 109th @LeTour de France? I remember my first one… 🚲💨 pic.twitter.com/Hk99uCDR8F — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) July 10, 2022

Reubens brought Pee-wee to life in stage shows, a hit TV series and multiple films. He died in 2023 of cancer at the age of 70.

His death came as a surprise to many, as he had kept his diagnosis and years-long battle with the disease private. In a posthumous statement released on his Instagram, Reubens apologized for not sharing his illness sooner, writing:

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

A documentary series, Pee-wee as Himself, is set to explore his life and legacy.