Someone put Mario Kart music to Tom Pidcock’s world cup chaseback and it’s perfect
Superman or (Super) Mario Kart? Tom Pidcock returned to the World Cup in Sunday’s muddy sixth round in Overijse, Belgium, showing off his new world champ jersey, but he definitely had a bit of a rainbow curse. He had to do a heckuva chaseback in the race, to say the least.
Thriller: Tom Pidcock races from last place to second in his first World Cup of the season
He had to make his way all the way from the back of the pack because of a mechanical soon after the start. But the world champ took it in stride, picking off rider after rider, eventually finishing second just three seconds behind Michael Vanthourenhout. What a race!
Check out this hilarious video below.
🫢 What an incredibile chase that was! @tompidcock made the #CXWorldCup look like a video game. 🎮🕹️ pic.twitter.com/x3lFOuURNO
— UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup (@UCIcyclocrossWC) November 22, 2022