Someone used a bike share for the Mont-Tremblant triathlon

Triathlons are hard enough as they are, but a guy by the name of Nicolas Malguy decided to make it even tougher on himself. So, let’s take a walk down the “What did the triathletes do today?” section on your favourite cycling website.

On Sunday at the Mont-Tremblant triathlon, the athlete chose a unique setup for the bike portion: a Bixi — a bike-share ride.

These bikes, as you can imagine, are neither light nor aero, nor particularly fast. It was Malguy’s first Olympic-distance triathlon. Ryoma Martin posted the…interesting bike hanging in the transition area. “Whoever brought a Bixi for the IM 5150 Mont-Tremblant is a legend. Good luck riding 40 km on this Bixi tomorrow,” the caption read.

Malguy’s swim was 37 minutes — certainly not first out of the water with that, but still brisk compared to his bike section.

When he got to T1, he jumped on his Bixi and got to work. For the 40.18 km bike, he clocked 1:23:47, averaging 21 km/h. Given the 686 m of elevation — and the very heavy, slow nature of the Bixi — this wasn’t terrible.

The bike shares are meant to be bombproof, certainly not for racing. His run was 1:02, for a 6:16 pace.

All in all, he finished in 3:44. With times like that, he wasn’t anywhere near winning. But he definitely won the Internet — and the spectators’ hearts — with everyone cheering him on as he rode by. In an Instagram mtory posted by Martin, some commenters even called Malguy a legend.

That being said, we at Canadian Cycling Magazine do not condone or encourage such behaviour. Sure, you can absolutely use Bike Share bikes to ride around town or wherever you like. We’re big fans of this incredible service for cyclists—ride to work, school, the park, wherever. But don’t go showing up at your local group ride or race.

Well… actually, go for it. You might just end up featured in a hilarious think piece, all in the name of science.