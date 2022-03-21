Sonny Colbrelli collapses after first stage of Volta a Catalunya, requires cardiac massage

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) collapsed after the first stage of the Volta a Catalunya, according to Spanish news outlet Teledeporte. He finished second behind Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco).

TColbrelli passed out immediately after the finish line and needed medical attention, including a cardiac massage.

🔴ÚLTIMA HORA Sonny Colbrelli, segundo en esta primera etapa de la Volta a Catalunya se ha desplomado nada más cruzar la línea de meta y los servicios médicos le han tenido que practicar un masaje cardíaco Seguiremos informando: https://t.co/56x6E4YT2r pic.twitter.com/BIkHfxrV1J — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) March 21, 2022

You didn’t see on the TV coverage, he reportedly collapsed after the finish, lost consciousness and required cardiac massage. Is now on his way to hospital, where hopefully he will fully recover. ❤️‍🩹 — Anna Mac (@AnnamacB) March 21, 2022

His team later tweeted about the situation. ” Following the sprint on Stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya,

Sonny Colbrelli fell unconscious. He underwent further medical assistance, and he was in stable condition upon being taken into an ambulance to Hospital Universitari de Girona to investigate his condition further.”