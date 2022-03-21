Home > News

Sonny Colbrelli collapses after first stage of Volta a Catalunya, requires cardiac massage

The rider finished second on the stage

March 21, 2022
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) collapsed after the first stage of the Volta a Catalunya, according to Spanish news outlet Teledeporte. He finished second behind Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco).

TColbrelli passed out immediately after the finish line and needed medical attention, including a cardiac massage.

His team later tweeted about the situation. ” Following the sprint on Stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya,
Sonny Colbrelli fell unconscious. He underwent further medical assistance, and he was in stable condition upon being taken into an ambulance to Hospital Universitari de Girona to investigate his condition further.”