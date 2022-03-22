Sonny Colbrelli update after post-race collapse

On Monday, Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorius) passed out almost immediately after finishing second after an uphill sprint at the end of the 171 km first stage of the Volta de Catalunya. He received a cardiac massage and was rushed to hospital.

After spending the night at the University Hospital of Girona, his team has said that the Paris-Roubaix winner is conscious and that the cardiac tests to which he has been subjected “show no signs of concern or compromised functions.”

In the statement, his team said that on Tuesday he will be subjected to more tests to know the cause of the incident. The cyclist, meanwhile, “has been in contact with family and friends while recovering in hospital.”

🏥 After being admitted to Hospital Universitari de Girona Doctor Josep Trueta, @sonnycolbrelli was conscious and feeling okay. He has since been in touch with family and friends as he recovers at the hospital. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/NGZStoZyjn — Team Bahrain Victorious (@BHRVictorious) March 22, 2022

The first stage of the Spanish event was was won by Australian Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) who leads the stage as the riders will cross the border into France to finish in Perpignan on Tuesday.

Mucho ánimo y rápida recuperación a @sonnycolbrelli tras el incidente ayer en el final de etapa. Un grande abbraccio, Sonny. — alejandro valverde (@alejanvalverde) March 22, 2022

The cyclist himself has received many messages of encouragement on the Internet from his many teammates and friends in the peloton.