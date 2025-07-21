Soooo…is Pogačar going to win yellow, green and polka dots?

Tadej Pogačar is having a helluva Tour de France, isn’t he? Three stage wins, two near misses, and a dominant grip on the yellow jersey, with over four minutes on Visma–Lease a Bike’s Jonas Vingegaard.

He’s also worn the polka dot jersey multiple times—either on his own shoulders or with the second-placed rider wearing it in his stead. That happens; to win the Tour, you typically have to be the best climber. In fact, the polka dot jersey in recent years has often gone to opportunists who rack up points from breakaways mid-stage, unlike earlier eras when it truly went to the strongest climber. But that’s a whole other discussion.

Pogi, dominant on summit finishes so far, currently sits second in the competition, just eight points behind Lennie Martinez of Bahrain–Victorious. And there are still plenty of hilly stages left—especially Tuesday’s finish on Mont Ventoux.

So, yeah, he might take polka dots too.

But there’s another jersey he’s in reach of—one only one rider has ever won, in a completely different era. In 1969, Eddy Merckx won all three jerseys—yellow, green, and polka dot—along with six stages and the combativity prize (no surprise). No one has repeated that feat since.

But it was a different time. The depth of the field was much shallower. Riders at the back of the pack back then would be on par with today’s Continental-level pros. Sure, the greats were great, but the peloton was top-heavy.

It’s common to see a GC rider wear green or polka dots early on, but once the fight for yellow intensifies, those jerseys tend to shift elsewhere.

As of the first rest day, Pogačar is within striking distance of Jonathan Milan of Lidl–Trek for the green jersey. That may seem strange, since the points jersey traditionally goes to a pure sprinter.

He’s already led all three classifications at one point—briefly—thanks to changes in the Tour’s points system. Points are now weighted by elevation gain, meaning certain mountain stages also award the maximum 50 points usually reserved for flat sprint stages. (OK, he didn’t wear the white jersey, but that’s ‘cuz he’s too damn old.)

In an interview with IDL Cycling, Aike Visbeek, directeur sportif at Intermarché–Wanty (home of 2024 green jersey winner Biniam Girmay), said organizers didn’t think it through.

“I don’t think ASO thought it could swing Pogačar’s way,” he said. “We’re now seeing after the first days that this points system favours Pogačar, and I think they didn’t think it through enough. They focused more on guys like Mathieu van der Poel, the puncheurs.”

There’s another wrinkle: the final stage of the Tour de France is a bit different this year. Sure, 2024 wrapped up with a time trial in Nice due to the Paris Olympics, but this year’s final stage will finish on the Champs-Élysées—with a twist. The peloton will ride part of the Olympic road race course, including the tough Montmartre climb. That could cancel out the pure sprinters and swing the odds toward someone like Pogačar. In yellow.

Would he go for it? Who knows anymore. He clearly loves winning—and winning big. He’s already made history with some of his rides, and he’s now one of the few riders to have completed the Triple Crown: the Tour, the Giro d’Italia, and Road Worlds. Winning the final stage in yellow is something only one rider has ever done.

In 1979, Joop Zoetemelk tried to disrupt the usual parade on the final stage, launching a bold attack while three minutes behind Bernard Hinault on GC. The Badger wasn’t having it. Hinault chased him down and won the stage in yellow. To make matters worse for Zoetemelk, he later tested positive and received a 10-minute penalty. Hinault remains the only rider to win the final stage while wearing yellow—and he did it twice, in 1979 and again in 1982.

Pogi has already made history. He’s on track to become—if he isn’t already—one of the greatest riders of all time. And that’s not recency bias. Sure, Merckx won five times as many races, but it was a different era. This debate will never be settled. But if Pogačar does win all three jerseys in this era, it might be the greatest—or the worst—thing for pro cycling.

Some fans already say the racing is boring with him winning all the time. But there are heavier concerns, too. With doping rumours swirling—especially given that his team boss was one of the most notorious dopers of his generation—when does dominance raise too many eyebrows?

Whenever a rider dominates, cycling fans inevitably start whispering about drugs. And for good reason—the sport has a long, tainted history.

Let’s hope that Pogačar, and all the other top riders, haven’t returned to the sins of the past. That’s all we as fans can do: hope. And enjoy the show.