Spain moves to impose large fines on 53 Vuelta protesters

Spanish authorities have opened sanction proceedings against 53 people who disrupted several stages of the Vuelta a España, according to Cadena SER. The protests focused on the participation of the Israel–Premier Tech team. Several times, demonstrators stepped onto the roadway and confronted police.

The State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport is proposing fines ranging from €1,500 to €5,000 (Around 2500-8000 Canuck bucks.) They will also come along with bans of three to twelve months from sports venues.

Multiple protests throughout Vuelta

Most of the incidents occurred in the Basque Country, Asturias and Pontevedra. The Guardia Civil has called for action against 39 protesters. That includes 12 who were detained on Stage 13 after allegedly attempting to cut the road and chain themselves to crash barriers.

In Stage 11, during the race’s passage through Bilbao, the Ertzaintza reported 14 individuals. Four were arrested following clashes with officers as they tried to enter the race route.

Although there were some protests against Israel – Premier Tech at other races–notably the Giro d’Italia, none compared to the level of disruption in Spain.

Changes coming for Israel – Premier Tech

Israel – Premier Tech is (for now) registered in Israel and co-owned by Israeli – Canadian Sylvan Adams. Although the team does not receive funding from the State of Israel, there are three Israelis and Adams has called himself an unofficial ambassador for the country.

The final stage into Madrid was also cancelled–along with the podium ceremonies. Riders did end up having an unofficial ceremony in the hotel parking lot.

After the protests–the ProTeam was also uninvited to several races–as well as pulling out of a slew in Italy–including the final Monument of the year, Il Lombardia. Internal pressure from title sponsor Premier Tech and bike supplier, Factor, resulted in a plan to rebrand the team for 2026. The soon-to-be WorldTour team will no longer be registered in Israel, and the name will change. Also, Adams will no longer be involved in day-to-day operations, although ownership will remain the same.