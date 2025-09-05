Spanish foreign minister backs call to bar Israel-Premier Tech from Vuelta

Spain’s foreign minister has publicly supported calls for Israel-Premier Tech to be excluded from the Vuelta a España, citing the need to “send a message” to Israel amid the ongoing conflict.

In an interview with state broadcaster RNE, José Manuel Albares said he agreed with Vuelta officials who had suggested the team step aside voluntarily to avoid further protests. Technical director Kiko García was among those urging the squad’s withdrawal earlier this week.

“I understand that, and I would certainly be in favour of it,” Albares said. “We cannot continue the relationship with Israel as if nothing is wrong. We have to send a message to Israel, to Israeli society.”

Spanish government cannot enforce decision

However, Albares acknowledged the Spanish government cannot intervene directly. “This is not a decision of the Spanish government. It is a decision of the UCI. The Spanish government has no say in participation,” he said.

The minister drew a comparison with the UCI’s 2022 decision to bar Russian and Belarusian teams after the IOC urged sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. “Europe and Israel can only deal with each other if human rights are respected. As democratic countries, this is the foundation of our relationships,” Albares said.

Tensions high in Spain amid concern for rider safety

Although there have been multiple protests against Israel-Premier Tech in 2025, the recent incidents at the Vuelta are drawing greater attention to safety in the peloton.

During the team time trial, several demonstrators unfurled banners and blocked the road as riders passed at close to 50–60 km/h. The team was forced to slow down as police motorcycles cleared the way. After the race, the jury granted Israel-Premier Tech a time adjustment to make up for the delay.

Stage 11, which was to finish in Bilbao, was neutralized three kilometres from the line. Red jersey Jonas Vingegaard of Visma–Lease a Bike and Q36.5’s Tom Pidcock were away by 11 seconds when the stoppage occurred. While most riders skipped the finish—where dozens of protesters had assembled—Pidcock crossed the line in a defiant and symbolic gesture.

Pidcock on the neutralization

Afterwards, the Briton said the riders have nothing to do with the ongoing Israel – Hamas conflict and that protesters should not be interfering with the race.

“It’s hard to describe the disappointment to be honest. I felt like today was my day. I feel like there should always be a finish line, we’re not riding a fondo, are we.

“I knew the finish line was with 3km left but I didn’t know where that was. I was too busy trying to rotate with Jonas. I realized there wasn’t going to be a winner. I think the Vuelta did what they could to keep us safe. I don’t want to say anything political, I don’t want to get into trouble.”

Although the name is carried by the ProTeam, run by Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams, there is no official connection to the State of Israel. Following the Stage 11 incident, the team said it would not leave the race. In a statement, IPT said that doing so would set a “dangerous precedent.”