Spanish rider banned for life from China after Strava post sparks outrage

The Tour of Mentougou drama from earlier this week continues.

A Spanish cyclist was expelled from China and handed a lifetime entry ban on Tuesday. This happened after a controversial post on Strava ignited fury among local fans, according to El Correo. Mario Aparicio, a 25-year-old rider with Burgos BH, was removed from the race after he posted a pig icon next to the Chinese flag on his Strava post of the stage. It did not sit well with locals. Not one bit.

The incident occurred after Stage 1 of the three-day race. The post was quickly deleted. However, the Internet is forever, as we all know. So, screenshots circulated widely on Chinese social media, leading to a big ole wave of condemnation. Organizers deemed the gesture a breach of “tournament regulations and the code of sporting ethics,” and immediately disqualified Aparicio.

Sources cited by El Correo say Chinese authorities escalated the matter, issuing a permanent ban that prevents Aparicio not only from racing, but even going through Chinese airports. The sanction could be a bit of a pain on his racing schedule. Asia hosts several key late-season races on the UCI calendar.

Burgos BH told El Mundo the post was meant as an inside joke aimed at a teammate who had won the stage. The team insisted there was no insult intended toward China or its people. The team also claims Aparicio received “numerous death threats” following the uproar.

Despite the controversy, Burgos BH went on to dominate the race. Carlos García Pierna secured overall victory. He was joined on the final podium by teammates Clément Alleno and Antonio Angulo, with José Luis Faura finishing sixth.

Whether Aparicio will face any disciplinary action from the UCI or his team remains to be seen. It’s also unclear if he or the team intends–or even can, appeal the ban.