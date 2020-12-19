$160,000 of rare and unique bikes stolen from Specialized HQ

Specialized is offering a $25,000 reward for the return 18 unique and irreplaceable bikes stolen from its Morgan Hill headquarters earlier this week.

Among the stolen bikes are collector’s items like Peter Sagan’s Paris-Roubaix winning S-Works Roubaix and Jaroslav Kulhavy’s 2012 Olympic XCO gold medal-winning S-Works Epic. Two of Specialized founder Mike Sinyard’s personal Stumpjumpers were also among the bikes lost in the heist, reports Cycling Independent.

All in, the bikes are valued at USD$160,000.

Along with several staff bikes, the more museum-worthy stolen bikes include:

-Peter Sagan’s custom-painted S-Works Venge from the 2019 Tour de France

-Fabian Cancellara’s yellow S-Works Tarmac from the 2010 Tour de France

-The “Scrambled Egger” – Robert Egger’s prototype full-suspension road bike

-Tony Martin’s S-Works Shiv from the 2012 London Olympics

-Gwen Jorgensen’s – Olympic triathlete and world champion – custom-painted S-Works Tarmac

-Christoph Sauser’s S-Works Epic

-Ned Overend’s Fat Bike National Championship winning S-Works Fat Boy

Due to COVID regulations, the office was closed at the time of the theft. Security camera footage shows the bikes being loaded into a white box van.

While the bikes were stolen in California, the bikes are so unique they will be difficult to resell locally and could travel. Anyone with information on the bikes should contact an anonymous tip line at 408-947-7867, or contact Morgan Hill Police Department detective corporal Mindy Zen directly at 669-253-4917