Spectator who rode onto Tour de France course sentenced

A spectator who tried to ride his bike across the finish line during Stage 17 of the Tour de France has been sentenced. The man, 30 received a suspended eight-month prison sentence and a €500 fine, according to AFP.

He was wearing full kit to “blend in with the peloton.” But spectators and officials weren’t fooled. He did not look like a pro cyclist. Like, at all. In a way it looked like a Just for Laughs skit—except the comedy troupe probably wouldn’t do something that reckless.

The guy, dressed in a Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale jersey, actually managed to ride across the finish line. But in the footage, you can see a cop just take him out. Sent him and the bike flying.

According to French prosecutors, he was sentenced for “entering a sports competition area and disrupting the competition, refusing to comply and assaulting a person in a position of public authority.”

They dragged him off quick, since the real leaders were just behind. Lidl–Trek’s Jonathan Milan ended up winning the stage.

According to AFP, officials said the stunt could’ve seriously endangered the riders. (No shit.) He’s now banned from all sporting events for five years. (Good.)

No one really knows why he did it. Police haven’t said if it was a protest or a prank or something else. Judging by the getup, probably a prank.

Earlier in the race, a pro-Palestinian activist ran out in the final kilometre just as the leaders approached. The man, wearing a “Israel out of the Tour” shirt was tackled and launched into the crowd.

Check out the dweeb from Stage 17, below.