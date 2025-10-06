Spectators harass Pogačar during European continental champs solo win

Tadej Pogačar claimed the European title in France on Sunday, despite some nasty actions from roadside spectators.

The Slovenian attacked early and rode solo for much of the race, facing fans who placed stickers on his back, made kicking gestures, and even exposed themselves. Footage shows two men attempting to distract him on the Val d’Enfer climb, but Pogačar ignored them.

Pogi followed up his world championships victory in Kigali with a 75-km solo ride to claim his first European title in France. The 202-kilometre course started in Privas, featuring the Col du Moulin à Vent, multiple laps including the Côte de Saint-Romain-de-Lerps, and finishing on the steep Côte de Val d’Enfer.

With 77 km remaining, Jonas Vingegaard abandoned, and Pogačar launched his decisive attack. Remco Evenepoel briefly held his wheel before dropping back to ride solo for a podium spot. Behind them, Christian Scaroni, Paul Seixas and Juan Ayuso battled for the final medals, with Seixas surging on the last climb to claim bronze.

In the women’s race on Saturday, it was Dutchwoman Demi Vollering that took the white-and-blue jersey, in front of Polish rider Kasia Niewiadoma, with the Netherlands’ Anna van der Breggen taking third.

The situation with Pogačar is just the latest in fan-related incidents in recent years. During the ‘cross season, Mathieu van der Poel has been the repeated victim of fans throwing beer at him. In the finale of his solo E3 Saxo Classic victory, a spectator, presumed to be Belgian, spat on Dutch star van der Poel. He didn’t react during the race but commented afterward: “There are people who shouldn’t watch. But I can’t change that myself.” He added, “That it keeps happening? Unfortunately, yes.”

There was also the strange time at Paris-Roubaix when a spectator threw a cap into his wheel. Thankfully the Alpecin–Deceuninck rider was fine.

With the Euros over, the pro road season is winding down. There is still the last big race of the year—and the final monument on Saturday, Il Lombardia. Pogačar will be going for his fifth win at the Italian classic. You can catch all the action on FloBikes.com, and Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report with photos after.

Meanwhile, check out these idiots below.

