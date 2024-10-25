Spouse of B.C. cyclist killed in fondo remembers their partner

On Oct. 21, Lindsay Burgess died after being hit by a pick-up truck driver while riding in the Tripleshot CrossFondo in Greater Victoria. Burgess later passed away in hospital, leaving the local cycling community devastated. Police continue to investigate. Grice, her partner on and off the bike, reflected, “The reason why it’s touched so many people is because she’s raced with everyone.” In an interview with the Times Colonist, Grice shared, “Some people just race one type of bike, but she races all the types.”

Burgess was a provincial ‘cross champ

This was the ninth edition of the gravel event, a fundraiser for the Tripleshot Cycling Club’s youth program. Known as Victoria’s “first mass-participation off-road cycling event,” it supports youth cycling and trail development on southern Vancouver Island. Burgess, raced both gravel and MTB. She was also a two-time B.C. provincial cyclocross champion. She was also on the podium in the last two national ‘cross championships. Additonally, she was the current national masters e-sports champion.

“Lindsay wasn’t automatically good at everything she tried,” Grice said, “but she worked harder than anyone else and was loyal to what she did.” He noted her careful, strategic style: “She’d never blow a stop sign or run a red light on purpose.”

The collision occurred just after 10 a.m. in Saanich, B.C., as Burgess was struck at an intersection. Central Saanich police Sgt. Paul Brailey described the intersection as problematic, noting that southbound traffic splits, with vehicles curving left onto Tanner Road without needing to signal or stop. The cyclist had a stop sign, and a volunteer road marshal was present, though confusion about right of way may have contributed to the incident. Police were not directing traffic, and the investigation is ongoing.

Whatever the investigation concludes, Grice hopes the race will be even safer next year. “This is a local youth racing group that does a charity event every year. They’re close friends of ours, and so they’re mourning as much as anyone,” he said.

The Canadian Cycling Magazine staff extend their condolences to Lindsay’s family and friends in light of this tragedy.