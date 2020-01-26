Sprint silver for Kelsey Mitchell at Milton World Cup

Kelsey Mitchell showed why she is Team Canada’s newest star on Saturday at the UCI track World Cup in Milton, adding a silver in the individual sprint to the gold she earned in Friday’s team sprint event. Mitchell now has a gold, two silvers and a bronze in the 2019-2020 World Cup season. Team Canada now has four medals in Milton.

A wonderful weekend for 🍁 Kelsey Mitchell continues with 🥈 in the women’s sprint! The World Championships are awaiting our sprint 🌠 #TWCMilton2020 pic.twitter.com/gC13k73eq6 — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) January 26, 2020

Mitchell was the fastest in qualifying, ripping her specialty 200-metre flying start in 10.624. Compatriot Sarah Orban, racing in Pedal 2 the Medal colours, placed seventh in her first World Cup. While Mitchell swept aside Indonesian Crismonita Dwi Putri in the 1/8 finals, Orban had no such luck against wily Lithuanian vet Simone Krupeckaite.

A 🥇 last night and the fastest time in women's sprint qualifying for 🇨🇦 Kelsey Mitchell! pic.twitter.com/g7pKiKmJau — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) January 25, 2020

Mitchell then met American Mandy Marquardt in the quarterfinal, taking the victory with two out of three wins. Another American, Madalyn Gobdy, awaited in the semifinal, where she fell to the Canadian in two straight. The gold medal match was against the second fastest qualifier, Dutch rider Laurine van Riessen. Van Riessen needed only two matches to take her gold.

Hugo Barrette and P2M’s Joel Archambault couldn’t find much purchase in the derny game–they were in the same men’s keirin qualifying heat and finished in the bottom two. The repechage round wasn’t their route to advance either. Devaney Collier and Miriam Brouwer hand slung gamely but finished 13th out of 15 duos in the women’s madison. Jackson Kinniburgh’s first World Cup men’s omnium found his 11th in the scratch race a high mark. He would finish 18th overall.

Barrette returns to the boards Sunday for the men’s sprint. Mitchell looks for 2019-2020 World Cup medal number five in the keirin; Orban is following the derny as well. Collier takes on the omnium. Kinniburgh partners with Riley Pickrell in the men’s madison.