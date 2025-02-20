Home > News

Sprinter Elia Viviani gets a lifeline from Lotto for 2025

Italian vet was without a contract after parting ways with Ineos

Photo by: Sirotti
February 20, 2025
Veteran sprinter and track cycling star Elia Viviani has found a home for 2025, signing with ProTeam Lotto, the squad announced on Thursday. The Italian had been a ronin since his contract with Ineos ran out at the end of 2024.

Viviani has 89 wins over 16 seasons, including a Tour de France stage, five Giro d’Italia stages and three Vuelta a España stages. He earned the Giro points classification title in 2018. His last victory was at the end of 2023.

Giro d'Italia 2018
Viviani winning Stage 13 of the 2018 Giro.

The Italian has raced for Sky/Ineos twice, along with Cannondale, Soudal-Quick Step and Cofidis.

On the track, the thirty-six year old has been elimination race world champion twice and last year took silver in the Paris Olympic Games madison, having worn gold and bronze in Olympic Games omnium as well.

There are several former WorldTeam pros without contracts for 2025, including Vuelta stage winner Kenny Elissonde.