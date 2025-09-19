SRAM takes UCI to court over gearing rule, CEO calls it unfair

In an open letter addressed to riders, teams, and partners across the cycling industry, Ken Lousberg, CEO of SRAM, expressed deep concern over the UCI’s new Maximum Gearing Protocol.

“SRAM was founded nearly 40 years ago on a simple belief: innovation drives progress,” Lousberg wrote. “From Grip Shift to wireless shifting, we’ve challenged convention to give riders better tools to perform, compete, and enjoy the ride. Today, we face a new challenge — not of technology, but of fairness.”

SRAM says rule restricts choice

The UCI’s rule, which limits the gearing options riders can use in competition, has sparked controversy. Lousberg said it restricts choice, stifles innovation, and disproportionately affects SRAM and its riders. Efforts to engage the UCI in dialogue, he said, were unsuccessful — prompting SRAM to pursue legal action. Meanwhile, many riders have been outspoken about the move, saying it won’t make riders any safer.

It was one of several controversial new rules from the international governing body. In 2026, the UCI will restrict how narrow bars can be. Many analysts have said the threshold of 40 cm (c-c) is unfair to women, who can often have narrower shoulders.

“The women’s peloton is being forgotten again,” Belgian commentator and former pro Ine Beyen said to Sporza. “You can’t just compare men and women physically — most women have narrower shoulders. It still has to be comfortable.”

Lousberg wrote that they aren’t asking for much. “We want racers to compete on a level playing field, and for the industry to be recognized as a key stakeholder in decision-making. Athletes are our friends, family, and respected competitors. The sport should be safer, more inspiring, and shaped by collaboration — not exclusion or intimidation.”

The CEO went on to say that the rule has already caused confusion and anxiety among racers.

“Thank you for standing with us,” Lousberg concluded. “We’re proud to support fairness in our sport, and we’ll keep fighting for a future that is equitable, open, and driven by progress.”