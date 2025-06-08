Stage 1 Dauphiné: The Pogacar and Vingegaard show begins

The Critérium du Dauphiné begins Sunday with a 195.8 km opener from Domérat to Montluçon, and though it starts flat, the late circuit is far from simple. Five climbs pack the final 60 km, including the Côte de Buffon—a short but sharp sting at 8.6 per cent with 6.7 km to go. It’s going to be an exciting week of racing, as it’s one of the key lead-up races to the Tour de France.

Stage 1: A tough finale

It’s a day sprinters might usually target, but punchier riders could spoil the script. Mathieu Van der Poel, making his Dauphiné debut, is one to watch on the steep ramps and twisty finale. “The roads after the climb are perfect for someone with Van der Poel’s technical skill,” race director Gilles Maignan said. Whether Lidl-Trek can keep things under control for Jonathan Milan remains to be seen.

This year’s Dauphiné draws added interest thanks to the return of Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard, alongside Remco Evenepoel—last year’s Tour de France podium reunited. For Pogačar, it’s less about winning immediately.

Pogi on the Dauphiné

“I have to remind myself I’m coming from a big training block,” he said. “I need to let go of the pressure, see how the legs are turning and try to be as good as possible.” But he’s still hungry for action: “It’s gonna be fun to watch and I hope also fun to race if I have good legs.”

Dark horses like Carlos Rodríguez and Enric Mas will also be eager to test themselves early, especially with riders like Romain Bardet chasing form—and a farewell moment—on home soil.

If you want to check out the action, head on over to FloBikes.com. Coverage begins at 7:05 a.m. EDT.

As always, your pals at Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report after the stage. Be sure to check back here after the action is done.

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions