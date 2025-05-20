Stage 10 preview: Flat but fierce—crucial TT at the Giro d’Italia

After a day of well-needed rest, the ragazzi in Italy get back to work. Stage 10 is a 28.6-kilometer ITT, and basically flat—with a small crest midway. For the majority of riders who aren’t contesting the G.C. it will mean cruising to the finish and expending as little as possible—just enough to make the time cut. But for 20-odd other riders—both those who want to go for the overall, or a stage—it will be a tough day in the saddle.

Right now, Isaac Del Toro is in pink over Team UAE Emirates equipier Juan Ayuso by 1 minute, 13 seconds. Ayuso is followed by Antonio Tiberi (1 minute, 30 seconds behind), Richard Carapaz (1 minute, 40 seconds behind) and Giulio Ciccone (1 minute, 41 seconds behind).

After an epic Strade Bianche stage, won by Wout van Aert, the young Mexican took the pink jersey. The main favourite Primož Roglič lost some time, finishing 19th, just a few spots behind Osgoode, Ont.’s Derek Gee. Roglič now sits 10th, almost 2 and a half minutes behind. Gee is 20th, 3:59 behind. But there is plenty of racing ahead. Both Roglič and Gee could—and should—have solid TTs which will help them regain some time. Could Josh Darling (Ineos Grenadiers), the winner of the Stage 2 cronometro, take another?

Stage 9 saw the return of Van Aert—who finally got the win he needed after several podiums, seconds and fourths. The Belgian, who suffered a viral infection leading up to the Giro, held onto Del Toro’s wheel on the finish into Siena then sprinted by for a glorious win. Roglič, however, had some bad luck with a flat and a crash and didn’t make the main selection. He and Gee and another former Strade Bianche winner (Van Aert won in 2020) fought hard to limit losses.

If you want to tune in, coverage on FloBikes.com of Stage 10 will begin Tuesday at 7:15 a.m. EDT, with riders starting in reverse order of the G.C.

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions