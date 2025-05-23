Stage 13 Giro preview: Punchy finish favours Pedersen in Vicenza

Stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia brings the race into the heart of the Veneto region on Friday, with a 180-kilometre route from Rovigo to Vicenza featuring a sharp uphill finish atop Monte Berico.

Though the opening half is mostly flat, the final 50 kilometres pack a punch. Riders will tackle two classified climbs — San Giovanni in Monte and Arcugnano — before ascending the decisive Monte Berico ramp twice (1 km at 7.1 per cent). With pitches reaching 12 per cent, it’s not one for pure sprinters.

Mads Pedersen (Lidl–Trek), who has already won three stages, has targeted this finish. Wout van Aert (Visma – Lease a Bike), Corbin Strong and Dorian Godon are also contenders. GC riders like Richard Carapaz and Isaac del Toro may test their legs, too. Who will get lucky on Stage 13?

Stage 12 recap

Olav Kooij claimed his first stage victory at this year’s Giro d’Italia on Thursday, capitalizing on a flawless lead-out from teammate Wout van Aert to take the win in Viadana. It marked Visma–Lease a Bike’s second win of the race and Kooij’s fourth of the season. The young Dutch sprinter edged out a strong field after a controlled race that favoured the fast men.

After several days dominated by the general classification battle, the sprinters had their turn on Stage 12. While the early kilometres featured some rolling terrain and a minor breakaway, the final stretch flattened out and set the stage for a high-speed finish. Kooij’s team expertly managed the closing kilometres, delivering him perfectly to the line on a wide, fast finish circuit. Meanwhile, overall race leader Isaac del Toro avoided trouble and kept the pink jersey heading into Friday’s more selective terrain.

Live coverage begins at 7 a.m. EDT on FloBikes.com. As always, Canadian Cycling Magazine will post a report immediately after the stage ends.

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions