Stage 13 of the Vuelta is going to be absolutely brutal

Here we go, sports fans.

“This is when the fun begins,” as Uxbridge, Ont.’s Hayden Christensen said in Revenge of the Sith pre–Darth Vader. Fun fact: his brother Tove is also in the biz—but more importantly, a big fan of bikes!

Anyway, back to the 2025 Vuelta a España. Friday is going to be rough. The Spanish Grand Tour enters its toughest terrain yet with Stage 13, a 202.7-kmroute from Cabezón de la Sal to the summit of the Alto de l’Angliru. Known as one of the most punishing climbs in professional cycling, the Asturian ascent will close a day already stacked with difficult terrain. Jonas Vingegaard is almost certain to make a massive move and dominate.

The peloton will first tackle the Alto de la Mozqueta before a sprint in La Vega and the Alto del Cordal, setting up the finale on the Angliru. The final 12.4 km average close to 10 per cent, with brutal ramps reaching 23 per cent.

Times are expected to be taken between 5:14 p.m. and 5:47 p.m. local time, after more than five hours of racing. With general classification contenders already trading blows earlier this week, the Angliru could produce the first real separation among the favourites.

Fans can catch the live broadcast starting at 2:30 p.m. EDT on FloBikes.com. As always, look for full coverage and analysis to follow on Canadian Cycling Magazine.