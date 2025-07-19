Stage 14 preview: Pyrenean pain train rolls through iconic climbs

The Tour de France hits the heart of the Pyrénées on Saturday, July 19, with one of the race’s most grueling mountain stages. Spanning 182.6 km from Pau to Luchon-Superbagnères, Stage 14 features four major climbs—two of them ranked Hors Catégorie—and offers little respite from start to finish.

Even the so-called “flat” opening section is a steady uphill grind as the peloton makes its way towards the legendary Col du Tourmalet (19 km at 7.4 per cent), the most visited climb in Tour history. From there, it’s a relentless sequence of ascents: the Col d’Aspin (5 km at 7.6 per cent), the Col de Peyresourde (7.1 km at 7.8 per cent), and finally a summit finish at Luchon-Superbagnères, a punishing 12.4 km climb averaging 7.3 per cent.

Tired riders and a brutal finish

The finish line sits at 1,804 m above sea level, capping off what is expected to be over five hours of suffering for the winner alone. Riders will arrive on heavy legs, too—Stage 14 comes just one day after a short but intense uphill time trial.

With more than 4,000 m of vertical gain and a profile that barely allows for recovery, this is a stage where the GC contenders must come out swinging—or risk losing it all in the mountains.

The return of Vingegaard?

Stage 13 saw UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogačar take another win—but also showed some encouraging signs from Jonas Vingegaard of Visma–Lease a Bike. The Dane finished just 36 seconds behind the world road champion and was quite pleased with his ride.

“I’m happy that I managed to recover,” he told Danish outlet TV2 after finishing his time trial. That followed a tough but disappointing ride up the Hautacam, when he couldn’t follow Pogi’s wheel.

“So, I don’t have the answer to that, to be honest. I felt pretty good until the last climb, but then it went out late. I didn’t reach my usual level yesterday. Yes, it was my second bad day of the Tour—I don’t know how that’s possible. Normally I don’t have one.”

During the TT, however, he said he was feeling like his old self. So instead of a one-man show on Saturday, might we see an epic Pogi–Vingo battle? The Slovenian still holds a massive gap over Vingegaard—more than four minutes—but one bad day could flip the script.

And as always, check back with Canadian Cycling Magazine for a full report with photos after the stage.

