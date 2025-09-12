Stage 19 offers last flat chance before Vuelta’s finale

Stage 19 of the Vuelta a España could be the sprinters’ penultimate opportunity before the mountains return. The 161.9 km route from Rueda to Guijuelo crosses the high plains of Castile-Leon, beginning just south of where Filippo Ganna won Thursday’s short time trial.

There are no categorized climbs, but the run is far from easy. Small uncategorized rises in the closing km and the potential for crosswinds could break up the peloton. An intermediate sprint in Salamanca offers points and bonus seconds before a long, exposed stretch to the finish.

With the general classification fight expected to resume on Saturday’s mountaintop finish, Friday could open the door for a daring breakaway or give fast men like points leader Mads Pedersen another shot. The finale in Guijuelo tilts gently uphill at three per cent for 2.3 km — a test of speed and positioning before the race turns skyward.

On Thursday, the Vuelta had its only TT–and was shortened. Originally slated to be 27 km, it was reduce due to planned protests on the course.

Filippo Ganna claimed his second career Vuelta a España stage win. The route was cut to 12.2 km late Wednesday amid security concerns, the third stage of this edition affected by protests. Jonas Vingegaard lost 10 seconds of his overall lead to João Almeida, while Canadian Pier-André Côté impressed with 11th place.

You can watch Stage 19 on FloBikes.com. As always, check back on Canadian Cycling Magazine for a report and photos!