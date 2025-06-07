Stage 2 hero Mara Roldan crashes out of Tour of Britain

Update: Mara Roldan has unfortunately suffered a broken femur.

Cycling truly is a sport of highs and lows. On Friday, Picnic–PostNL’s Mara Roldan took the biggest win of her life—her first at the WorldTour level—on Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain. Stage 3, however, saw her crash out of the race.

British star Cat Ferguson powered through wet cobbles and crash chaos in Kelso to win Stage 3 of the Women’s Tour of Britain, claiming her first career victory at the UCI Women’s WorldTour level—and the overall race lead with it.

Ferguson surged clear in the final kilometre to lead a British one-two, finishing ahead of Josie Nelson (Picnic–PostNL). New Zealand’s Ally Wollaston (FDJ–Suez) crossed the line third, while Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ) took fourth.

New leader with one stage to go

The result reshuffled the general classification. Ferguson moved past overnight leader Kristen Faulkner (EF Education–Oatly), who lost more than three minutes, and will carry the leader’s jersey into Sunday’s finale. Wollaston now sits three seconds back, with Swinkels at 12 seconds and Riejanne Markus (Lidl–Trek) fourth overall, at 40 seconds.

The stage was marred by numerous crashes on the slick roads, forcing several riders to abandon. In addition to Roldan, another notable DNF was former race leader Kim Le Court (AG Insurance–Soudal).

Just 24 hours earlier, Whitehorse’s Roldan had powered away on the final climb to win Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women.

The 21-year-old out-climbed Rejanne Markus (Lidl–Trek) after attacking on the finishing circuits near Saltburn-by-the-Sea. The decisive move came when Charlotte Kool lifted the pace in the lead group, setting up Roldan’s winning effort.

There are now two Canadians left in the race. Sarah Van Dam had another top-10 finish, placing ninth—she now moves up to sixth overall. Emilie Fortin, racing for the Conti squad CJ O’Shea Racing, finished 76th.

Roldan’s team said a medical update on the extent of her injuries will come later.