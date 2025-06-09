Stage 2: Punchy start expected as Dauphiné heads to Issoire

Stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné turned out to be a battle royale with four of the biggest names in the sport.

Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, Mathieu van der Poel and Remco Evenepoel wasted no time at the Critérium du Dauphiné, turning what looked like a straightforward opener into a proper showdown. Pogačar, racing here for the first time in five years, took his maiden stage win at the Dauphiné on Sunday in a thrilling sprint finish. The break was just seconds ahead of a charging pack, but the world champion started his sprint late after van der Poel led it out. Vingegaard was impressive, animating the race and showing his fitness is on fire since he crashed out of Paris-Nice.

Stage 2: Hilly at first but flat at end

On Monday, Stage 2, running 142 km from Prémilhat to Issoire, offers more climbing than the opener but finishes on gentler terrain. The Côte de Nonette, a 1.8 km ascent averaging 5.7 per cent, tops out with 17.9 km remaining. It likely won’t shake the race apart like Sunday’s explosive finale. (But again, when you have riders like Pogačar racing, who knows anymore?)

France’s Romain Bardet, riding his final Dauphiné in front of home fans, would love to make something happen near his childhood roads. But he knows this isn’t the stage where the GC battle is expected to blow wide open.

Sprinters will have their eyes on this one. Lidl-Trek’s Jonathan Milan worked hard on Stage 1 and will be motivated to deliver in Issoire. The Italian is making his Dauphiné debut, while Israel-Premier Tech’s Pascal Ackermann, a proven winner on French roads, is another name to watch if it comes down to a reduced bunch sprint.

The big names have already shown their cards—but Stage 2 may be one for the fast finishers.

To watch the race, coverage begins on FloBikes.com at 9:05 a.m. EDT. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a report after if you miss it.

