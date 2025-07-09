Stage 5 Tour preview: TT redemption for Evenepoel?

Stage 5 of the 2025 Tour de France brings the first of two time trials—a flat 33 km test around Caen that could shake up the general classification. While many expected the GC battle to erupt today, Tadej Pogačar fired the opening shot a day early. The Slovenian took his 18th career Tour stage win on Stage 4, levelling on time with yellow jersey holder Mathieu van der Poel and notching his 100th career victory in the process.

Pogačar starts today eight seconds ahead of Jonas Vingegaard and 58 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel. While Pogačar is the man of the moment, today’s course suits Evenepoel perfectly: flat, fast, and made for a world-class time triallist. The Belgian star, current world and Olympic champion in the discipline, has been targeting this stage from the outset and is widely tipped to win.

The question is whether Evenepoel can take enough time to also claim yellow, or at least claw back time he’s lost after only four stages. With van der Poel going last and Pogačar among the final riders, it sets up a dramatic finale. The Dutchman, however, is being realistic about his chances.

Although he said he will give it his best, he’s unsure about whether or not he will stay in yellow.“Whether I still have it after the time trial? No,” he said to Wielerflits. “That chance is very small. Of course I’m going to try to ride as fast as possible, but realistically I’ll lose the jersey tomorrow.”

The former world road champion did say he would try to enjoy the TT. Well, however much one can enjoy the ultimate test in cycling.

You can watch the first contre le montre of the Tour de France on Flobikes.com starting at 7:00 a.m. EDT. Riders go in reverse order, with the last rider expected to go out at 11:00 a.m. EDT. If you miss it, check back on Canadian Cycling Magazine for a full report.

