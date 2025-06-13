Stage 6 Dauphiné preview: Buckle up for a GC battle

Get ready for some incredible racing today! Because it’s gonna be a leg-breaker.

Stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné will feature a very tough summit finish in Combloux. You may remember that climb. It was where Jonas Vingegaard gained significant ground over Tadej Pogačar during the TT at the 2023 Tour de France. (The Dane went so fast he even said he thought his power meter was broken.)

The race kicks off with a (relatively) manageable stretch, but the real action will begin on the first-category climb, Mont-Saxonnex, a 5.5 km ascent averaging 8.6 per cent. Though not likely to decide the stage, this climb will test riders’ endurance as they prepare for the tough finale.

The Côte de Domancy, a gruelling climb featured in the Tour before, leads into the final push to Combloux. Stretching over 8.7 km, with an average gradient of 7 per cent, it packs an extra punch with a short, explosive section where gradients spike to over 9 per cent. This section often causes the race to explode. Expect attacks coming thick and fast. The GC teams will most likely set a fast pace in the lead-up so everyone will already be on the rivet.

Expect fireworks as Pogačar and Vingegaard battle for yellow. But don’t forget Remco Evenepoel, who had a blistering TT a few days ago.

Jake Stewart of Israel-Premier Tech took his first WorldTour victory on Stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné. He stepped up after teammate

Pascal Ackermann crashed out earlier in the day. Evenepoel, who kept the yellow jersey, was also involved in the late crash. The Olympic champ finished the stage with minor injuries, including abrasions to his right hand.

You can catch the action on FloBikes.com starting at 9:25 a.m. EDT. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report afterward. Be sure to fuel up today, as it’s going to be a long, epic day of (watching) bike racing.

