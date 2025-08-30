Stage 8 of Vuelta a España set for sprinters in Zaragoza

Stage 8 of the 2025 Vuelta a España is as flat as a Spanish tortita, running 163.5 km from Monzón Templar to Zaragoza. With no categorized climbs, it is it a rare opportunity for sprinters late in the race. The finish in Zaragoza features a gentle curve into the final km.

Riders competing for the general classification are expected to take a quieter day, while the sprinter’s teams will focus on positioning for the sprint. Jasper Philipsen and Mads Pedersen enter the stage as the main favourites to claim victory in the exposed, hot conditions. It’s a day for the fastmen, after some tough finishes.

The GC riders will still need to pay attention and ride near the front to avoid splits or crashes.

On Friday, Juan Ayuso turned his disappointing Vuelta around with a big victory. It was the second breakaway win from a UAE rider.

Norway’s Torstein Træen retained the red jersey, although he did say it wasn’t easy. On Thursday, Ayuso—who is considered the team’s co-leader along with Portuguese rider João Almeida—suffered on the final climb, effectively ending any GC bid. Vingegaard was in the mix, biding his time for more mountain stages and the upcoming TT.

To watch Stage 8 of La Vuelta a España, tune into FloBikes.com at 8:50 a.m. EDT. Check back with Canadian Cycling Magazine for a full report if you miss it!

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions