Stage 8 Tour preview: A day for (some) of sprinters

Stage 8 of the Tour de France throws a curveball at the pure sprinters. The run-in isn’t mountainous, but the uphill kick to the line could sort the field fast, favouring riders with power and resilience over raw speed. Saturday’s race heads from Saint-Méen-le-Grand to Laval for a total of 171.4 km.

Which sprinter is best suited for Saturday?

The green jersey (wearer, as Tadej Pogačar currently leads that, as well as yellow) Jonathan Milan, has been the dominant sprinter so far. But the final Category 4 climb near the end—followed by a grippy drag to the finish—could dull the legs of a bigger rider like the Italian. Still, if Lidl-Trek can keep him in position and shepherd him through the lumpier terrain, Milan has the finishing speed to take another stage.

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché–Wanty) finished second on the opening day and hasn’t looked far off, though he hasn’t quite hit the same speed he showed in 2024. He’s a good bet on a finish like this, especially if the pace softens on the climb.

Wout van Aert remains the biggest wildcard. His Tour has been quiet so far—largely in service of Jonas Vingegaard—but if the Belgian decides to take a swing, this finish suits him. That said, Visma – Lease a Bike may keep him on a short leash.

Marijn van den Berg (EF Education–EasyPost) is another name in the mix, though he hasn’t featured yet in the fast finishes. This could be his best shot so far—if he’s got the legs.

Mathieu van der Poel may be hungry for another big day, if he’s recovered from the last few stages.

As far as Pogi, you’d think he’d chill and use the next two stages to recover with the mountains looming. Right?

…right?

