Stars of tomorrow shine at Junior time trial world championships

The Flanders 2021 Road World Championships, the centenary edition, wrapped up its individual time trial programme on Tuesday with the Junior races. Russia and Denmark took home the rainbow jerseys in the women’s and men’s races respectively. With Belgium grabbing bronze in the Junior men’s race, the home Belgians lead the Worlds with four medals. The Danes, Dutch and the Brits all have two medals so far. The top Junior Canadian was Dylan Bibic, who placed 19th.

The women raced first, tackling 19.3 km from the beach casino in Knokke-Heist to Bruges. Sixteen-year-old Brit Zoe Backstedt, daughter of 2004 Paris-Roubaix winner Magnus Backstedt, was in the hot seat with a time of 25:15, but was beaten by the last rider to start, Alena Ivanchenko, by 10 seconds. Two years ago, Zoe’s sister Elynor earned bronze in this race. Like Britain, Germany took its first medal of Flanders 2021 with a bronze medal performance from Antonia Niedermaier.

Nicole Bradbury was Canada’s top Junior woman in 22nd, while Lilly Ujfalusi came 35th.

The chaps faced 22.2 km, again from Knokke-Heist to Bruges. The last Junior men’s chrono was in 2019 and taken by Italian Antonio Tiberi, who now races for Trek-Segafredo. Before Tiberi, Remco Evenepoel, Tom Pidcock and Brandon McNulty hoisted the gold medals.

Canada’s Michael Leonard was the 10th rider to roll down the ramp.

At the time check, Leonard was almost a minute slower than the fastest rider at that point, Brit Joshua Tarling. Tarling then plopped himself on the hot seat with 25:57. Dane Gustav Wang cracked Tarling’s time after stopping the clock at 25:37.

Nobody could challenge Wang, and Denmark just missed having two fellows on the podium by half a second.

The time trials finish on Wednesday with the mixed relay event. Flanders 2021 then takes a day off before the road races.



2021 UCI Road World Championships, Jr. Women’s Time Trial

Gold) Alena Ivanchenko (Russia) 25:05

Silver) Zoe Backstedt (Great Britain) +0:10

Bronze) Antonia Niedermaier (Germany) +0:25

22) Nicole Bradbury (Canada) +3:03

35) Lilly Ujfalusi (Canada) +3:29

2021 UCI Road World Championships, Jr. Men’s Time Trial

Gold) Gustav Wang (Denmark) 25:37

Silver) Joshua Tarling (Great Britain) +0:20

Bronze) Alec Segaert (Belgium) +0:29

19) Dylan Bilic (Canada) +1:29

39) Michael Leonard (Canada) +2:00