Steve Bauer named head sports director at Israel-Premier Tech for 2023

Israel Premier Tech, facing relegation from the WorldTour, has made some staffing moves in preparation for 2023. Canadian Stever Bauer becomes the team’s new head sports director, the team announced on Thursday.

The former yellow jersey-wearer and Olympian had the same job at the CCC squad, formerly BMC, in 2020. The Fenwick Flyer joined IPT in 2021, as joint DS and worked with most of the Canadian riders, save for Mike Woods. After a tumultuous season that saw the team perform without the results it had hoped for, the squad is looking to make a comeback in 2023.

The team’s general manager Kjell Carlström announced the changes at the team while at meetings in Barcelona. “Our sports director group will have a new look next year with Sam Bewley and Rene Mandri adding their unique experience and a fresh outlook so we are excited to see them join the team. Steve Bauer will move into the role of head sports director, a role he previously held at CCC Team,” the Finnish former pro said.

Bewley is also a former pro, and has recently retired. “I’m really excited to start this new chapter in my cycling career and get stuck into my new role as sports director. After a long career as a pro, this felt like the natural next step for me and Israel – Premier Tech presented a great opportunity that will allow me to develop and also offer my experience to the team.”

Mandri retired from cycling 2013, and has been working for the much smaller continental team Ampler-Tartu2024 so the new role is a definite upgrade. “In my recent work as Manager of Team Ampler-Tartu2024, I was really missing working as a sports director and being at the races. So I was looking for something more exciting and having a good structure around me,” he said.

The shake-up in staff also includes a few departures. Leaving the team will be Australian Zak Dempster, Claudio Cozzi and Nicki Sørensen.

The announcement comes just two months after Sylvan Adams has threatened legal action against the UCI for his team potentially being relegated out of the WorldTour.

2023 IPT Sports Director group

Steve Bauer (Canada), René Andrle (Czech Republic), Sam Bewley (New Zealand), Dirk Demol (Belgium), Oscar Guerrero (Spain), Rene Mandri (Estonia), Dror Pekatch (Israel), Ruben Plaza (Spain) – Israel – Premier Tech Academy.