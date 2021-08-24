Storer earns brace of 2021 Vuelta victories, Eiking becomes second Norwegian to wear red jersey

Michael Storer “The Destroyer” took his second stage win of the 2021 Vuelta a España on Tuesday, becoming the third rider to win a brace in this year’s edition. Another breakaway rider, Odd Christian Eiking, took the race lead from Primož Roglič, becoming the second Norwegian to wear the red jersey. Eiking is also the second Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert rider to wear the red in this race. Once more Roglič raced aggressively to pad his gaps over all his rivals, but a crash on a descent took the wind out of his sails. Instead, Roglič, Enric Mas, Angel Lopez and Jack Haig took time out of the Ineos duo of Egan Bernal and Adam Yates.

The Course

The riders returned to racing after the first rest day. After 165 km of ripples, a Cat. 2 climb crested 15 km from the finish. This two-step ascent’s second half was 4.7 km of 8.9 percent, guaranteeing a split in the peloton.

There were multiple attacks in the first 75 km but no one was able to stay away for long. Finally a whole raft of riders took their liberty of the peloton. There were no Jumbo-Visma or Movistar riders in the 30-strong move, but there were Ineos and Astana-Premier Tech fellows. The best placed was Eiking, +9:10. By the 100 km mark, the fugitives had a 5:30 lead.

By the time the escapees reached the day’s intermediate sprint, the Norwegian Eiking was the virtual leader of the race by three minutes.

Four breakaways attacked through the intermediate sprint, with the Cat. 2 just up the road. On the first step of the Puerto de Almáchar, three other fugitives bridged over.

After a regrouping, Rui Oliveira skipped away, with previous red jersey wearer Kenny Elissonde in pursuit. The steeper section of the ascent fragmented the break. Stage 7 winner Storer went solo with 4.5 km to climb. Storer tipped over 35 second ahead of a lone pursuer, with another chase containing Eiking 45 seconds back.

In the GC group, Roglič flew away. Mas, Lopez and Haig chased with Roglič’s teammate Sepp Kuss sitting on.

Meanwhile, Storer was heading into the last 7 km with a 50-second buffer. Three kilometres later, the chasers were 24 seconds behind.

Roglič crashed but immediately got up and carried on. Lopez, Mas and Haig found him.

Storer hung tough to nab his brace. Eiking was fifth.

Alexandr Vlasov, Felix Grossschartner and Kuss hooked up with Roglič and company in the final five kilometres. Roglič is now in third place, +2:17. Bernal is now +2:29 of Roglič.

Wednesday’s stage also has a Cat. 2 peaking close to the finish, followed by a ramp to the line in Valdepeñas de Jaén.

2021 Vuelta a España Stage 10

1) Michael Storer (Australia/DSM) 5:03:14

2) Mauri Vansevenant (Belgium/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +1:05

3) Clément Champoussin (France/AG2R-Citroën)

2021 Vuelta a España GC

1) Odd Christian Eiking (Norway/Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) 38:37:46

2) Guillaume Martin (France/Cofidis) +0:58

3) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +2:17

4) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +2:45

5) Angel Lopez (Colombia/Movistar) +3:38

6) Jack Haig (Australia/Bahrain-Victorious) +3:59

7) Egan Bernal (Colombia/Ineos Grenadiers) +4:46