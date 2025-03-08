Strade Bianche Donne was a gripping battle between two Dutch ex-teammates

Saturday’s Race of the White Roads, Strade Bianche Donne in Tuscany, Italy, was a face off between two Dutch riders and old teammates, Demi Vollering and Anna van der Breggen. On International Women’s Day, Vollering prevailed after a hard day on the white gravel, adding her second Strade Bianche title to a Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana won in February. It took an ex-SD Worx rider to break the team’s stranglehold on the race.

The Course

Thirteen sectors and 50 kilometers of gravel roads in a total of 135 kilometers awaited the riders, the first half of the race having the longest sectors, and the second half the hardest and steepest. The 9.5-km San Martino sector is characterized by constant ups and downs in the first part and a twisting climb at the end. Unfortunately for cycling fans, the TV coverage didn’t begin until the longest sectors were over. In Siena, with 900 metres to the finish line, the race route passes beneath Fontebranda Gate where the road surface turns to cobbles. The gradient kicks up to 10 percent until 500 metres from the line, with a maximum gradient of 16 percent along Via Santa Caterina.

Simone Boilard was the lone Canadian entrant.

Despite multiple attempts to fly away, the peloton was still complete by the time the longest sectors were finished and the first pictures were broadcast. However, the field had been whittled down to around 50 women by the attrition of the gravel. Before the 2.3-km eighth sector, Colle Pinzuto, Tour de France champion Katarzyna Niewiadoma hit a barrier and had to abandon. Again, there was a decanting on Colle Pinzuto, where SD Worx’s Femke Gerritse skipped away.

Gerritse drew two chase groups heading into the short, steep Le Tolfe sector. Gerritse was brought back, sparking another move, this one containing French aces Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Évita Muzic, along with Gerritse, Mavi Garcia, Yara Kastelijn and two others. Ferrand-Prévot crashed coming off Strada del Castagno, but popped up like a baseball player sliding into second base.

With 33 km and three gravel sectors remaining, the septet had a minute’s gap. Just when it looked like the day’s winner would come from the fugitive group, the second passage of Colle Pinzuto drew a bridging element containing Muzic’s teammates Vollering and Juliete Labous, van der Breggen, Puck Pieterse and others. A dozen headed into the final 14 km.

On the final sector, van der Breggen pushed clear. Vollering counterattacked.

In the chase group Labous sat in as the two Dutch riders headed towards the Via Santa Caterina showdown. Van der Breggen set the pace on the final climb but with 400 meters to go, Vollering took off. Ferrand-Prévot held off Labous for third.

2025 Strade Bianche Donne

1) Demi Vollering (The Netherlands/FDJ-Suez) 3:49:04

2) Anna van der Breggen (The Netherlands/SD Worx) +0:18

3) Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:42