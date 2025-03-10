Strade Bianche had everything cycling wanted, and more

Strade Bianche is one of the most exciting early-season races, but some felt that while Tadej Pogačar’s win in 2024 was impressive, it was a bit “uneventful.” It was clear there was no one in the realm of his power, as he broke away with 80 km to go. Everyone else was racing for second.

In 2024, SD Worx’s Lotte Kopecky annihilated Elisa Longo Borghini after the Belgian’s team controlled the race. But boy oh boy, the 2025 edition, however, delivered a helluva day of racing.

In the women’s race, SD Worx’s hold on the competition was broken by former team member, Demi Vollering. The Dutch rider left the team after some internal conflicts over the shared leadership with Kopecky.

New team, who dis?

The now FDJ – Suez rider took her second Strade Bianche Donne win. And she did so by outdueling former teammate Anna van der Breggen. The 135-km course featured 50 km of gravel across 13 sectors, with the longest in the first half and the steepest in the second. Despite some early attacks, the peloton stayed together until attrition began to take its toll. Tour de France champion Katarzyna Niewiadoma crashed out early.

Then, Femke Gerritse made her move, sparking a flurry of attacks. A breakaway containing Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Évita Muzic, and others gained a minute’s advantage, but a chase group, including Vollering and van der Breggen, bridged the gap before the final 14 km. On the last gravel sector, van der Breggen surged ahead, but Vollering countered. The Dutchwoman would then attack on the final climb into Siena for a fantastic win.

Attacking Pogi

In the men’s race, there was one clear favourite: defending champion Pogačar. The only rider who could disrupt the race was Tom Pidcock.

Pogačar would win the race, but it wasn’t exactly “easy”, to say the least. The 213-km route featured 70 km of gravel spread across 14 sectors, with the toughest challenges in sections like Monte Santa Marie and the twisting climbs of Siena.

After a strong 10-man breakaway and crashes that sidelined David Gaudu and others, Pogačar and Pidcock surged clear with 79 km to go. But the first move came from Pidcock, not the world champion. In races where Pogačar wins, it often seems like everyone else is waiting for him to make the first move, but Pidcock took the initiative.

It was a true display of panache to launch instead of reacting. When Pogačar countered, it was clear Pidcock was struggling to keep up—but he hung on. The Q36.5 rider wasn’t just along for the ride; he contributed and worked alongside the world champion.

With 50 km to go, however, disaster struck. After catching Ineos – Grenadier’s Connor Swift, Pogačar took a tight corner too fast and crashed. Pidcock, unharmed, pressed on, gaining a lead of less than 20 seconds as Pogačar remounted. But the Slovenian wisely chose to wait, knowing there was no point in going solo with the best rider in the world on his tail. Thankfully, he was OK–but it could have been much worse. He almost collided with a pole that would have been brutal.

Sporting a bloodied and tattered speedsuit, Pogačar clawed his way back to Pidcock with 47 km remaining. He then launched a decisive attack on Colle Pinzuto, distancing Pidcock and powering to victory with nearly a minute in hand. But even though Pogačar won, it was Pidcock who was the star of the day, showing true grit in his battle with the world champion.