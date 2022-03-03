Strade Bianche preview: who will take Italy’s famous “gravel” race

The men’s and women’s Strade Bianche is taking place this Saturday and as always, it’s guaranteed to be an exciting race. The iconic semi-classic traverses the white gravel Tuscan roads every spring and has quickly become one of cycling’s favourite races. This will be only the 16th men’s edition and eighth women’s event, and many have called for it to be cycling’s sixth monument, joining Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Milano – San Remo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubiax and Il Lombardia.

Although neither Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Wout van Aert nor fellow ‘crosser and defending champ Mathieu van der Poel won’t be there, the men’s race is still bound to be chock full of top riders. Likewise with the women: Annemiek van Vleuten is the odds-on favourite, along with recently crowned world ‘cross champ Marianne Vos.

The weather looks decent, at about 11-12 C, but showers on Friday could slow down the gravel sections.

Women’s race

The women will ride 136 km, which includes almost 32 km of gravel. The finish will take them up the super-tough finishing climb, the Piazza del Campo in Siena.

Movistar’s van Vleuten crushed it and won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and Setmana Valenciana the week before. She’s won Strade before and has to be considered to be the one to beat. Marianne Vos, one of cycling’s most winningest riders, will be starting her season in Italy, and is probably the one that is most suited to spoil it for van Vleuten. Other riders to watch for are Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon–SRAM) who has always fared well in the race, but has yet to take top honours. Denmark’s Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig who is constantly in the final mix, but has yet to take a huge victory, could finally take a big win. There’s also Canada’s Leah Kirchmann (Team DSM) who could make the final move and make things interesting.

Canada has two other entrants into the women’s race, with Sara Poidevin (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), and Olivia Baril (Valcar – Travel & Service) set to toe the line.

Men’s race

Without van Aert and van der Poel racing, the number one favourite has to be Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates. Even if the famous ‘cross duo were there, you’d have to think the TdF champ is the one to watch. With his skills, aggression and punchy riding style, the Slovenian will definitely be up there when they hit the final climb to the finish. Julian Alaphilippe, the double World Champion is another to watch. He’s won the race before, and always excels when the racing is aggressive. Plus, with his strong QuickStep Alpha Vinyl around him controlling early moves, and setting him up for the finale, you have to think that he could spoil the show Pogačar. The men will ride for 185 km, with 63 km.

Ineos Grenadiers’s Tom Pidcock has been vocal about the fact that he wants to add Strade to his long list of wins. After his domination at the ‘cross worlds, the Brit will definitely be one to watch when the final selection occurs. Canada has FDJ’s Antoine Duchesne on the start list, and it’s highly probable Tony the Tiger will be looking to make a mid-race breakaway and see what happens.