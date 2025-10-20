Strava Is Down: DO NOT FREAK OUT

Okay, deep breaths. Today you rode 100 km and even nabbed a couple of KOMs. But… they might not count. Personally, I broke maybe five. But Strava is down.

Remember when cyclists kept training diaries and devoured books by Joe Friel? Life was simpler then. Now, every ride gets uploaded automatically to your phone and your apps, visible to friends, family, and anyone remotely interested.

What a time to be alive. You can show your long-lost uncle a ramp test and he’ll pretend he’s impressed. How fun.

But alas, Uncle Ernest won’t be able to see your Zwift race today — Strava is down. Big hugs, and try to enjoy the ride anyway.